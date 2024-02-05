A bride and her ladies have gotten netizens wowed after a video of them participating in a trend vent viral online

The ladies in the bridal train started by showing off their relationship with the bride while displaying their gorgeous outfits

At the end of the funfair, they 'unboxed' the bride who glowed with her smile and rocked as she rocked a lovely outfit

A bride and her ladies have gotten the attention of netizens after they showed off their lovely outfits in a challenge. In the wedding video, the bridal train ladies were seen adorning an orange dress that was bereft of a hand.

They looked elegant in their outfits which they accessorised with the silver earrings. The relationship between the bride and her ladies ranged from cousin, best friend, sister, and others.

After they were done informing their audience that they were not the bride, but had an affiliation with her, they all 'unboxed' the bride in excitement.

The celebrant did not come to play as her pre-wedding dress gave her away. She was glowing as she showed her beautiful smile and lovely skin. Her accessories were also on point as she adorned a silver earrings and a bracelet.

Netizens react to wedding video

Several social media users have reacted to the lovely video. Check out some comments below:

@shakeerah_hawtmum

"The bride is beautiful."

@lily_edegware:

"I didn’t hear anything the first 3 girls said."

@bouquetbylobeth:

"I am the second to the last my space is always special."

@iamadejoke1:

"All looking pretty, melanin popping."

@cuisinebyhg:

"So beautiful."

@skinnygoldie:

"It’s the pata blue for me."

@jewelrtw:

"They are pretty."

