BBNaija star Tacha has shown that he also has rich auntie elegance with a post she made on social media

The former reality show housemate shared a video where she was putting on two lovely traditional outfits and she asked her fans to rate her look

She also announced that she has officially become a rich auntie as she cat walked to the delight of her followers

BBNaija star Natacha Akide better known as Tacha has joined the league of celebrities showcasing their rich auntie's vibe on social media.

The former housemate posted a video and she asked her followers to rate her two outfits between 1-100.

BBNaija's Tacha showcases rich aunties vibe. Photo credit @simply_tacha

Source: Instagram

BBN Tacha says she is rich aunty

In the caption of her post, the reality star who said she is the most hated recently announced that she was officially a rich aunty.

She showcased her first outfit which was a patterned tie and dye gown. The multi-coloured gown was accessorised with orange glass and a bag.

Her second outfit was a shining stylish abaya in colourful pattern which was also accessorised by matching glass and bag.

The reality star had gotten fans turning their head in the past with her unique dress sense after she appeared in a bejewelled dress for an event.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the reality star. Here are some of the comments below:

@brownnsno:

"Maami you will send me these outfits ooo, too fineeeeeee."

@ugoccie:

"Second fit."

@success_rey:

"They are both beautiful."

@meetmuna_:

"You’re so stunning.'

@kuzistyl:

"Beautiful."

@ericanlewedim:

"Love eeet."

@datgal_sarah:

"You look stunning."

@official_mhizfaith68:

"My love."

@celinepresh:

"Killed it."

@symply_deraprecious:

"I love all the outfits."

BBNaija Tacha rocks N9.5m dress to AMVCA

Legit.ng had reported that Tacha had caused an uproar on social media after she shared the amount she paid for her dress to the AMVCA.

She wore a feathered dress for the 2023 edition of the event and showed the receipt of the dress online.

Fans were wondering if she was competing with anyone at the venue.

Source: Legit.ng