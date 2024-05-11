Usman Okai, a PDP chieftain, has urged the IGP, NBA, and DSS to root out fake lawyers defending ex-Kogi governor Yahaya Bello

The PDP chieftain was responding to accusations by some lawyers that the EFCC chairman Olanipekun Olukoyede disregarded court orders

Okai criticised these lawyers for undermining Nigeria's judicial integrity and called for investigations by the NBA and NJC, labelling them as mercenaries prostituting legal services for personal gain

Kogi state - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Usman Okai, has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), and the Department of State Security Service (DSS) to "root out the fake lawyers" defending former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello.

Okai who was the PDP candidate in 2023 for the Dekina/Bassa Federal House of Representatives election, was reacting to a press briefing by some lawyers on Friday, May 11, in Abuja.

PDP chieftain Usman Okai has urged the IGP, the NBA, and the DSS to fish out the fake lawyers defending ex-Governor Yahaya Bello.

The lawyers, during the press briefing, accused the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyede, of flagrantly disregarding valid court orders and breaching the constitutional rights of Nigerians.

They reported the EFCC boss to the United Nations, United Kingdom and other international nations, adding that they have already begun measures to institute a visa ban on him for trampling on the rights of citizens, including ex-Governor Bello.

The EFCC is prosecuting Bello over an alleged N80.2 fraud.

Yahaya Bello's lawyers vs EFCC: Okai reacts

Reacting to the development, Okai said the lawyers are undermining the integrity of Nigeria's judicial system with their deceitful practices.

The PDP chieftain, therefore, called on the NBA to launch a thorough investigation into the duplicitous practices of the "unknown lawyers, whose conduct tarnishes the reputation of the legal profession."

"The National Judicial Council (NJC) also bears the responsibility of cleansing our legal system of individuals who treat it as nothing more than a marketplace," Okai added.

He said in the realm of law, the term "lawyer" has been reduced to a mere facade, devoid of any substantial practice or ethical integrity.

"These so-called legal practitioners are nothing more than mercenaries for hire, prostituting their services to the highest bidder without a second thought to justice or morality," the PDP chieftain further said.

Yahaya Bello: EFCC chairman deserves commendation

Speaking further, Okai said rather than being threatened, the EFCC chairman deserves commendation for daring to challenge the status quo.

He said the court order which the EFCC boss was accused of ignoring was "obtained through fraudulent means, a blatant mockery of justice."

The PDP chieftain alleged that ex-Governor Bello "shamelessly pillaged" Kogi state coffers and he would face the consequences of his actions.

"It is imperative that the international community, including nations like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and China, dismiss the baseless pleas of these counterfeit lawyers and consign their letters to the oblivion they deserve.

"The whole Nigerians are well aware of Yahaya Bello's fraudulent activities and must not be swayed by his desperate attempts to evade justice," he added.

Okai said the pervasive culture of legal malpractice and political corruption in Kogi state demands immediate action from both domestic and international institutions.

"We must not allow the sanctity of justice to be defiled by mercenaries masquerading as lawyers, nor permit unscrupulous politicians to trample upon the rule of law for their personal gain," he said.

Yahaya Bello vs EFCC: Ex-Kogi governor to appear in court

Meanwhile, Ex-Kogi Governor Bello has reportedly agreed to appear before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, June 13, to answer questions on the corruption allegations filed against him by the EFCC.

The lead counsel to the former governor, Abdulwahab Mohammed, made the undertaking before the court on Friday, May 10, following the court's rejection of his request to suspend the trial.

According to Mohammed, Bello was not afraid to be arraigned, but he was concerned about his safety in the hands of the anti-graft agency in Abuja.

