Reality star Leo Dasilva has stirred reactions on social media following a revelation on Nedu’s podcast

The ex-BBNaija housemate disclosed that a lot of Ajah residents have their properties on government-owned lands

According to him, if the government decides to do the right thing and allocate lands to the rightful owners, many people will become homeless

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Leo Dasilva, was recently a guest on The Honest Bunch Podcast and a portion of his interview has caused a buzz on social media.

The reality star and businessman submitted that the Ajah area of Lagos state is a resettlement scheme that has already been sold and is owned by the government.

BBNaija's Leo warns Ajah residents. Photo: @sirleobydasilva

Source: Instagram

According to Dasilva, his father owns about 5000 square meters in the Ajah area that was bought in 1993 but hasn’t been allocated.

The reality star noted that the day a seating governor or the government decides to go through the rigorous process of allocating the properties, most people residing in the area would go homeless.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Dasilva noted that people buying properties in the area should do due diligence with the help of surveyors instead of falling victim.

He also made references to places like Magodo, where something similar happened.

Watch him speak:

Social media users react

unclesahm said:

"Thanks a lot @sirleobdasilva plsss tell them, most of y’all buying properties that are not well confirmed….are in a hot pot of soup when time comes."

ojiesuperstar07 said:

"It happened in Edo state too, the present governor destroyed so many people's houses because they were on government land."

unclesahm said:

"Most of the lands from ajah down to epe are government owned that are already sold to people…..in fact most of them are actually black zoned area."

zakarieeshat3 said:

"True. I know someone that wanted to develop his land around Abraham adesanya close to ajah that was told not to cos it's government road but my question is " how did he manage to buy it?"

dupsonproperties said:

"Always take your surveyor to chart a land, run a CTC scan at Alausa, run a background check, and mostly buy land in a developed estate with C of O and/or Governor’s Consent as title … land is the most delicate real estate to buy,especially in Lagos."

Young Nigerian man buys land and quickly develops it

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a thoughtful Nigerian man took action to have a roof over his head as he took his building project to a great stage.

The young man who said he is still in the building process shared a video showing there are still some unfinished works.

Many Nigerians on TikTok were wowed by the building he had spent his money on at such a young age

Source: Legit.ng