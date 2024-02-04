Unhappy over the saddening treatment he gets at work, a man has taken to social media to cry out

The man shed tears profusely in a car as he opened up about being bullied and considers leaving the job

His video blew up on TikTok, with many people advising him not to quit the job but to fix the problem

A man broke down in tears as he lamented being bullied at his workplace.

While failing to disclose where he works or who bullies him, the man dropped cryptic statements about his situation.

The man said he is being bullied at his workplace. Photo Credit: @eliot190

Source: TikTok

In a video that has garnered over 900k views, he noted that he has had enough and may quit the job.

"The bullying I get at work. Thinking of quitting. It's enough," he wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a follow-up video, he revealed that a corrupt fellow is bullying him because he refused favours at work. @eliot190 wrote:

"Wondering if I'll win this battle. The corrupt one is bullying me as I refuse favours at work. I want to go."

Netizens sympathised with him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens send him words of encouragement

Precious_Shantii said:

"I resigned at Old Mutual due to bullying..I remember when she said (My then manager)said the company regrets hiring me. Love & Light to you bro."

thapi17 said:

"Don't quit my brother you'll make them happy pray when going to work and carry groff salt."

Ranzilani said:

"Mental health is very important, you should quit anything that takes away your peace.

"Hugs brother."

BUSI2015 said:

"Hi my brother I'm sorry. Stop showing your enemies your tears right now they are so happy. please."

joanmawila672 said:

"My last born was facing the same thing. Do not quit Present your case to God, He will fight for you. Read Psalm 35 and 91."

Nkuli B said:

"My brother please buy a white candle and cry those tears while praying. Ask God why are being treated like this at work you’ll thank me later."

Sindiswa Malinga said:

"Seeing a man crying like this …. Touches my heart."

Male nurse laments over his work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a male nurse had lamented online how his work affects his marriage.

The young husband, who loves his wife dearly, said that the only thing he disliked about his profession was that he had to miss out on spending quality time with his wife when he was assigned to night shifts.

He added that even when he came back home after working all night, he felt so drained that he could not do anything productive or fun during the day.

Source: Legit.ng