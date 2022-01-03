Former BBNaija housemate, Leo Dasilva has expressed his concern about a factor that might be affecting the growth in Nollywood industry

The reality star admitted that Nigerian music has gone global because of the freedom it gives to new acts to promote their songs on social media

He further made it known that until gatekeeping is removed from Nollywood it can never reach its full potentials

Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNiaja) star, Leo Dasilva has explained the reason Nigerian music has become world music but the country's movies are yet to go global.

The reality star turned real estate professional said the music industry grew because new acts can now promote their songs without any interference or gatekeeping.

Leo talks about music and Nollywood. Credit: @sirleobdasilva

Source: Instagram

He said that is not applicable in Nollywood because young talents are not getting the freedom to exhibit their potentials:

"You know why Nigeria music is not world music? No more gatekeeping. People without connections can promote their songs from social media.

Until huge talents get their shots, Nollywood will not be global. Every huge talent from directors to scriptwriters to actors needs a shot."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Leo's comments about Nigerian music and movies.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Pretty.juddy:

"This guy be spitting pure facts."

Angelanwachukwu91:

"Exactly pure white truth."

Swaaady:

"I watch some movies ..and i am like..i can do better..!"

Crystaldency:

"This is actually true,the kill the talents and use mostly children of their colleagues, nowadays auditions is just a waste cos Laslas na passerby u fit be."

Ashmode288:

"Thank God dat someone has discovered it and was able to say it out."

Source: Legit.ng