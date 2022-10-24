Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Leo da Silva has stirred a very religious argument online as he is seen to have taken up pastoral duties lately

Leo was seen to have taken to the altar preaching to a congregation about faith and their relationship with God

The former reality TV star, who had once declared himself a certified bad boy Cassanova, stunned his stans with his newly found faith

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Leo da Silva has stunned many of stans with the new job he has decided to take up.

The brand influencer was seen in a viral video online taking to the pulpit to preach about faith and how people could build their relationship with God.

Former BBNaija star Leo da Silva sparks reactions amongst his stans as he takes up preaching.

Source: Instagram

Leo noted during the conversation with the congregation he was addressing to try and understand God in their pursuit of happiness.

The reality TV star further told his audience that only through assurance in their faith in God can they be truly happy and fulfilled.

However, many have kicked against Leo's newly found pastoral career path, noting that it is just a ruse to draw attention to himself.

See the video of Leo Dasilva preaching below:

See some of the comments Leo da Silva's preaching video stirred online:

@mko_world:

"I didn't know this side of you... Hats off to you broski."

@ipdaman:

"Gotta have faith with understanding."

@hayuurr:

"Nobody wey God no fit use."

@i_amcaro:

"God can use anybody.... Forget the past."

@ritaolajide:

"Na him side hustle be that allow the guy hustle in peace jare."

@nellynells__:

"What God cannot do, doesn’t exist."

@twicekent:

"This guy will make a good pastor,see how he analyze am."

@pholly_aroh:

"Nah still boyfriend girlfriend matter e go use preach. Afishe ni."

Source: Legit.ng