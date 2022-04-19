BBNaija star Leo DaSilva has shared his observations about aso-ebi styles that trend at Lagos weddings

Taking to his Twitter page, the reality star posted a series of ladies' photos taken from a popular aso-ebi page on social media

According to him, Lagos weddings are not complete without ladies rocking net blouses and showing off their thighs

Nigerian socialite, Leo DaSilva, has now spoken about Lagos weddings on social media and the aso-ebi styles ladies have now made a trend.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the reality star noted that a Lagos wedding is not complete without ladies rocking a particular style for their aso-ebi.

Not stopping there, Leo noted that ladies have made it a norm to rock outfits with high slits that show off their thighs as well as net blouses that show off the top of their chest

Leo DaSilva talks on how ladies flaunt thighs and chest in trending aso-ebi styles. Photos: @sirleobdasilva

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“No Lagos wedding picture is complete without ladies with long slit to show their thighs and net blouse to show top of chest. Whoever started that style has doomed us all.”

According to Leo, whoever started this trending style has doomed us all. The BBNaija star then went ahead to prove his point by sharing a screenshot of photos gotten from a popular wedding Instagram page. See below:

Internet users react

Leo’s observations raised a series of mixed reactions on social media. Read some of the comments from Nigerians below:

Interesting.

Fans question Mercy Aigbe as she rocks 3 aso-ebi outfits at colleague's birthday

Mercy Aigbe is not one to do things small especially when the occasion calls for major aso-ebi slaying.

Nollywood actress, Fathia Balogun, recently turned 53 and threw a huge birthday party which saw several movie stars in attendance including the new bride, Aigbe.

Well, Aigbe certainly came prepared and reminded fans just why she is called the queen of aso-ebi fashion.

She rocked not one but three different outfits for the occasion, two of which were aso-ebi dresses designed by celebrity stylist, CEO Luminee.

Mercy Aigbe's numerous beautiful outfits led to lots of reactions online with people asking if she was the celebrant.

