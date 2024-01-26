Corset dresses are trending styles that have become a part of almost every ladies wardrobe, and they come in different designs

Some Nigerian female celebs have taken this outfit to another level and they often make fashion statements in them

Ini Edo, Nancy Isime, Regina Daniels, and others have given their fans a run for their money with their gorgeous corset dresses

In recent times, corset dresses have become a significant part of a woman's wardrobe. At events, one can easily spot a lady wearing a corset dress, and female celebs have since jumped on this trend.

Female celebs looking beautiful in corset dresses. Image credit: @iyaboojofespris, @regina.daniels/Instagram

The likes of Ini Edo, Nancy Isime, Regina Daniels, among other female celebs have worn different adorable corset designs. They have also given their fans fashion goals with their lovely styles.

It is paramount to note that when one is thinking of the styles to adorn, one shouldn't go for designs that are choking and causes one not to breathe properly. Picking comfortable styles is very key in enjoying this trending design.

Let us take a look at the different designs adorned by some beautiful female celebs.

1. Nancy Isime adorns red corset dress

Nollywood actress Nancy Isime is a fashionista and a hardworking lady whose fashion style does not have a limit. Among the styles she has in her wardrobe is the red corset dress. She glowed in the outfit as accessorised it with silver earrings. Her makeup was also on point as she looked elegant in her dress.

2. Regina Daniels strikes a pose in a brown corset dress

Beautiful role interpreter and a mother of two Regina Daniels loves to look good and she often dresses in different classy attires. She recently adorned a brown corset dress which looked gorgeous in her. Aside from the accessories of lovely earrings and a necklace, she also tied a brown 'Gele' which complemented her outfit.

3. Ini Edo rocks black corset dress

Nollywood actress Ini Edo is in her baby girl era despite being in her 40s. She does not want to be left behind when it comes to adorning the latest fashion styles. Recently, she was seen in a black corset dress that hugged her waist and put her curves on display. She also combined her outfit with a transparent trouser with a yellow tight inside.

Her earrings, bracelet, and lovely hairstyle gave her an elegant look. She struck beautiful poses to show off different angles of her dress.

4. Destiny Etiko flaunts curves in corset dress

When it comes to making the news for having a curvy body, Destiny Etiko takes the lead. She looked breathtaking in her corset dress as she wowed her fans with her beauty.

Her body glowed as she gave a sultry look for her photo shoot. She also blended her outfit with a gold necklace and bracelets. Her outfit wasn't complete without the magnificent crown on her head. Her fans were in awe of her as they complimented her gorgeous attire.

5. Iyabo Ojo glows in yellow corset dress

Aside from fighting for the rights of the oppressed, beautiful Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo loves to adorn herself in beautiful attires. She wore a yellow corset dress that exposed the upper parts of her body and got her fans drooling over her. Her earrings, necklace, and hairstyle also gave her a ravishing look.

6. Toke Makinwa looks fabulous in yellow corset outfit

When it comes to making fashion statements, media personality Toke Makinwa is always on top of her game. She adorned a yellow corset dress recently that made her look like the life of the party. Her outfit blended well with her yellow 'Gele' and her lovely glasses.

Whether she is on evening dresses, corporate outfits, or traditional attires, she doesn't fail to give her fans some fashion goals. This is one of the reasons they usually take a peep to her Instagram page to see her latest attires.

