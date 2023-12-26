Christmas is in the air, and celebrities are taking advantage of the festive season to spend quality time with family and friends

It is also an avenue for people to showcase their lovely outfits, and one of those joining the trend is media personality Toke Makinwa

For Christmas, she glowed in a red dress which looked beautiful on her and made her friends drop love emojis for her

Popular media personality Toke Makinwa is not only focused on having a flourishing career, but is also poised to make a name for herself as a fashionista.

She proved this yet again when she adorned a beautiful red dress for Christmas. The red flowy gown, which sat pretty well on Toke's body, bared her cleavage and gave her a chic look.

Toke Makinwa looked cute in a red outfit for Christmas. Source: @tokemakinwa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She also spiced the outfit with round earrings, a small purse, and a bracelet. She struck a pose close to a tree, giving off the Christmas vibe.

Toke, known for her fashion sense, captioned her photos:

"Definitely made it to Santa’s nice list this year. Merry Crimbo folks."

See lovely photos of her outfits in the slides below:

Fans react to Toke Makinwa's Christmas outfit

Legit.ng gathered some reactions to Toke Makinwa's outfit. See some of them below:

thedorathybachor:

"Merry Christmas TM ."

official_mercyeke:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️merry Xmas."

oloriadeee:

"Merry Christmasto you and yours sweetest TM ❤️❤️."

goriola_123:

"Lonely at the top gbengben gbengben."

yemi_dvoo:

"All I want for Christmas "

beingmeisaddictive:

"No one does it better ."

taymesan_:

"Merry Christmas ."

drsim7:

"Merry Christmas baby! I miss you!!!! ❤️❤️"

iamshaffybello:

"Merry Christmas Omotoke mi❤️❤️."

hershabi14:

"Merry Christmas my Tokstarrrr!❤️❤️❤️❤️."

i_am_adunoola:

"Merry Xmas mama❤️ @tokemakinwa saw you at the club yesterday, you look so so beautiful and your smile is so cute but I was scared to come close, you were spraying cash ."

