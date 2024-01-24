A model Chiamaka Offorjebe has stunned netizens with her gorgeous outfit styled by a Nigerian fashion designer

The beautiful lady wore a pink and yellow dress which had flowery designs at the wrist area, and made her look stylish

Fans of the fashion designer praised the model's outfit, and commended her for making a super gorgeous outfit

A beautiful fashion model Chiamaka Offorjebe adorned a pink and yellow outfit for a photo shoot, and it wowed netizens.

Fashion model Chiamaka Offorjebe looks gorgeous in pink and yellow outfit. Image credit: @misschiamaka_offorjebe/Instagram

It was a combination of a yellow jacket with pink flowery designs at the wrist and waist areas, and a pink mini skirt which matched her dress. Her silver earrings, silver shoes, and afro hairstyle were all she needed to have a perfect look.

The model's smile gave her away as she displayed different angles of her outfit for the camera. Popular fashion designer Mimi Yina, aka Medlin boss, made the outfit. After she posted it on her Instagram page, her fans commended the work of art.

See photos of the outfit in the slides below:

Netizens react to the outfit

Some people have commented on the outfit of the model. See some of them below:

@jidang.co:

"Perfect piece."

@luxefabricsabuja:

"Super gorgeous."

@oluwatoyin_o1:

"So beautiful."

Fashion model rocks outfit by Nigerian designer

