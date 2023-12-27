Popular Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko is one hardworking lady who brings to life every role she is given

She is also trying to replicate that in her sense of fashion as she often trends because of her outfits, which reveal her curves

Her latest outfit, a beautiful red gown, which goes with the Christmas season, was a delight for her fans to see

Nollywood diva Destiny Etiko does not joke with her acting career as she takes her time to interpret her scripts to the best of her ability.

Aside from the films she features in, her hourglass shape usually gets her in the news.

Destiny Etiko spreads love in lovely red dress. Source: @destinyetikoofficial/Instagram

In the spirit of the festive season, she adorned a red dress which did justice to her curves.

To complement her dress, she wore gold earrings and rings and held a gold purse. Whichever direction she chose to pose, her curves were on display. She captioned her photos on Instagram:

"It’s a season of love. Let’s show it, Practice it. Let’s express it. Live it. And love it."

See lovely photos of her dress in the slides below:

Fans react to Destiny Etiko's lovely dress

The actress got several reactions to her outfit. See some of them below:

onyiialexx:

"Drama doll."

mayyuledochie:

"Drama doll for a reason."

mariam_oyakhilome:

"This dress and the person in it are so perfect."

ekene_umenwa:

"My baby."

uchenna_dera_:

"You look so beautiful mama. I wish I can work with your production ma. I'm a very fast learner, Miss Destiny please, it has always been my greatest wish to become an actress ma. Please make my dream come to reality ma. Regardless you look beautiful mama."

ashmusy:

"A full queen."

Destiny Etiko's cutout maxi outfit stirs reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that fans continued to talk about the need for Destiny Etiko to upgrade her fashion sense.

She stepped out in a cutout maxi dress which revealed some parts of her body, and it did not sit well with some fans.

The actress didn't bother about what others thought about her outfit as she made a video of it.

Source: Legit.ng