A bride has expressed satisfaction and excitement after her fashion designer recreated exactly what she ordered for her wedding

Her dress was made of peach and silver designs, which was combined with silver accessories, and looked elegant on her

She looked glamorous as she displayed different angles of her dress, netizens also made nice comments about her outfit

A bride looked prepared for her special day as her fashion designer made her proud. She had sent a style for her to recreate and she got exactly what she ordered. This brought smiles to her face.

A bride looked happy as she got exactly what she ordered. Image credit: @suzywears_official/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The dress was a combination of silver and peach materials which was blended with silver embellishments. She accessorised her lovely outfit with silver earrings and a necklace. Her excitement could not be contained as she gave different angles of her dress in a video.

In addition, the groom wasn't looking bad as he adorned a nice purple outfit. He blended his attire with a purple cap, a necklace, and sunglasses, which made him look dapper.

See a video of the ordered dress versus what the bride got below:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Netizens react to the bride's outfit

Some people have reacted to the dress of the bride. See some of the comments below:

@zandiyawa:

"The mesh ain't supposed to hang that way though."

@biolaflo:

"Perfect and beautiful."

Fashion designer replicates black dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fashion designer had proven that she was good at her job and could deliver on orders that she was given.

She replicated a style and did it perfectly, to the admiration of social media users who commended her work.

The black dress she made with a creative pattern was glamorous, and her client looked fabulous in it.

Fashion designer recreates Toke Makinwa's dress

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fashion designers are not only known to cause disappointment for their clients, but some of them deliver what was ordered.

This was the case of a lady who requested her fashion designer to make an exact of the black dress of media personality Toke Makinwa.

She got what she ordered, and many netizens commended the work of art, admitting that it was very beautiful.

Source: Legit.ng