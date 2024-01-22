Media personality Toke Makinwa looks gorgeous in any outfit she adorns, and she always makes a statement in them

She wore a mini skirt and a blue jacket that exposed the upper parts of her body, and she showed off her curves by posing in different angles

When it comes to combining her attires with the right accessories, she doesn't miss it, and she always has a way of blending colours correctly.

Popular media personality Toke Makinwa does not miss it when it comes to fashion. She proved this again when she was seen in a multi-coloured mini skirt and a blue top that exposed the upper parts of her body.

Toke Makinwa looks ravishing in mini skirt and blue top. Image credit: @tokemakinwa/Instagram

She accessorised her outfit with a fancy black necklace, a portable blue bag, dark glasses with green edges, and a lovely pair of shoes. Her hair was not left out as she styled it in a fringe pattern.

Her pose put her curves on display for the camera. She captioned her pictures on Instagram:

"Hey you looking at this, smile. The world is a much better place cos you are in it. Signed, the Uber stylish girl in the pictures."

See pictures of Toke in the slides below:

Fans react to Toke Makinwa's outfit

Several fans of the media personality have commented on her outfit. See some of them below:

Toke Makinwa rocks daring bodysuit

Legit.ng earlier reported that the media personality had caused quite a buzz on social media with her photos.

In the snaps, the controversial fashionista put her curves and ample skin on display in a daring bodysuit by Mugler.

While many people complimented Makinwa, some didn't quite approve of her outfit.

