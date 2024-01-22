"Nobody Comes Close": Toke Makinwa Gives The Baddie Vibe, Flaunts Curves And Gets Fans Talking
- Media personality Toke Makinwa looks gorgeous in any outfit she adorns, and she always makes a statement in them
- She wore a mini skirt and a blue jacket that exposed the upper parts of her body, and she showed off her curves by posing in different angles
- When it comes to combining her attires with the right accessories, she doesn't miss it, and she always has a way of blending colours correctly.
Popular media personality Toke Makinwa does not miss it when it comes to fashion. She proved this again when she was seen in a multi-coloured mini skirt and a blue top that exposed the upper parts of her body.
She accessorised her outfit with a fancy black necklace, a portable blue bag, dark glasses with green edges, and a lovely pair of shoes. Her hair was not left out as she styled it in a fringe pattern.
Her pose put her curves on display for the camera. She captioned her pictures on Instagram:
"Hey you looking at this, smile. The world is a much better place cos you are in it. Signed, the Uber stylish girl in the pictures."
See pictures of Toke in the slides below:
Fans react to Toke Makinwa's outfit
Several fans of the media personality have commented on her outfit. See some of them below:
@pelumithebahdguy:
"Toks."
@kelly_graceful:
"Nobody comes close."
@olantech:
"So live it to the fullest. Konibaje Omo yeemi."
@tmkazeem:
"The worshipping goddess himself."
@damsel_eunice_:
"This is too hot for us to handle."
@fausy_lily:
"Queen herself.... love you to the moon."
@ayeoyenikanoluwaseun:
"You too sweet I love you auntie toke 50 meter for you."
@__wuraola_:
"A baddie."
@asogusilverin:
"You inspire me with your strength and focus."
@theunique_prisca01:
"Big baller."
@all_about_k.i.m:
"Looking sweet as always."
@lovelyirene1:
"Gorgeous woman!"
