Actress Queeneth Agbor's love for fashion is not in doubt and she knows how to put it into expression in her outfits

In an interview with Legit.ng, she spoke on her desire to look dramatic in traditional outfits when she attends wedding events

She also gave her opinion on guests who overdress to occasions, her fashion plans, and other trending issues

Nollywood actress Queeneth Agbor is passionate about looking good and it reflects in her attires. She also knows how to combine the right material and give her fans some fashion goals.

Her love for Ankara speaks volume, and she has different outfits in the material and flaunts it often on Instagram. In an interview with Legit.ng, she spoke on wedding guests who overdress and others who do not dress properly, her fashion plans, and other issues.

Below are some interesting extracts from the interview.

"I love to be dramatic" - Queeneth Agbor says

The actress spoke on the types of traditional outfits one can adorn to a wedding, and how she likes to dress to such occasions. She said:

"I respect culture a lot. So, when attending any traditional wedding, the first thing I check is the couples' tribe and I pick up from there. I love to be dramatic when it comes to trad attire. It should announce one."

How to identify a fake Ankara

The actress also spoke about her love for Ankara as she revealed the best way to spot a fake Ankara fabric.

"Pure cotton Ankara usually is meant to absorb water. So, if your fabric isn't of good quality, it will definitely not absorb water easily. Another way to identify a fake Ankara is to cut a little piece and soak in water. It will wash off if it is fake, while the original wouldn't."

2023 was a good year - Queeneth admits

The actress revealed how 2023 was for her, and how she had to work harder to be better at her skill.

"2023 was a good year for me because not only do I own a brand @ankara_beauty, I also learnt how to design all the beautiful slay sets you see on the page with my blessed hands through the help of a fashion school I enrolled in. None of my staff can mess with me now cause I am a bad ass designer myself. lol.

She gave some tips on the things she intends to do in 2024.

"My plan for fashion in 2024 is to create styles that are multi-purpose. For instance, a beach set one can switch up and slay to events like weddings and still stand out.

Queeneth speaks on dressing patterns at weddings

Some guests have formed the habit of exposing sensitive parts of their bodies at weddings. The actress gave her opinion on the trend saying:

"People attend weddings for different purposes. While some genuinely attend to celebrate with the couples, others attend to catch their own Mr Right. Also, some people feel the easiest way to drag attention to themselves is to expose their bodies. I am not one to judge anyone. What ever rocks one's boat do it as long as you are comfortable doing it!"

For guests who overdress to another's wedding and their outfit are more beautiful than the bride's, she had this to say about it:

"Wedding is one in a life time thing. So, for the bride to allow any guest to be finer than her on her special day is her fault, not the guest's. She has herself to blame. She had all the time in the world to shine when she stepped out on her special day having it in mind that some guests will definitely want to overdo."

