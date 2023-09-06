Top Nigerian singer, Asake, is now making headlines over his high street fashion on social media

Just recently, the YBNL crooner took to his Instagram page to teach fans how to dress like him in an online challenge

The video sparked a series of hilarious reactions from fans as many of them commented on his baggy trousers

Popular Nigerian singer, Asake, is now making headlines for trying to teach fans to dress up like him.

The YBNL crooner is known for his unique sense of style which many have described as high street fashion.

In a new development, Asake took to his official Instagram page to start a social media challenge to teach people to rock clothes like he does.

Fans learn how to dress like Asake in funny video. Photos: @asakemusic

In the viral video, the Lonely At The Top crooner got dressed on camera as he showed fans how he styled his spandex top with his baggy jeans and thick black boots before accessorizing with a simple necklace.

In the caption of the video, Asake encouraged his fans to dress up like him to channel their inner ‘Mr Money’. He also added that he would be sharing his favourite looks online.

His caption reads in part:

“Use the ‘How to Dress Like Asake’ Reels template to channel your inner Mr Money!”

See his video below:

Hilarious reactions as Asake teaches fans to dress up like him

The Asake dress up video was met with a series of funny comments from the singer’s fans. Some of them shared their thoughts on his looks including his baggy trousers. Read what they had to say below:

sophiaofficialxo:

“This is skirt/Jeans .”

duceglobal:

“You lucky your music tough. Cause this fit is trash.”

mr.1805:

“Hahaha..Ololade ti’n shey GRWM! Na this outfit you get for mind when you talk “Aso lo ro modi” Sodiki!”

ikemefuna_kosleyy_07:

“ONLY GOD KNW HOW MANY YARDS WEY DEY FOR THIS TROUSER .”

keedah_1:

“I don find this trouser tire for market I no see how I won come take dress like Asake now ?”

clebz.zz:

“The problem is where will I see the jeans.”

