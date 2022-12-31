YBNL music star Asake was one of the Nigerian artists, who performed at a music concert in Ghana

A lovely video showed the moment the singer’s lookalike joined him on stage and also showed dance moves like the YBNL singer

Asake, who was impressed went on to spray his lookalike some money, an action which saw fans hailing him

Nigerian rave of the moment Asake is making headlines over a video from his performance at a music concert in Ghana.

In the video that has gone viral, a dancer named Googo, who looks like Asake took to the stage and began to show off dance moves amid cheers from the audience.

Asake performs in Ghana. Credit: @asakemusic @go.ogo

Source: Instagram

Asake who was equally impressed by the moves went on to spray his lookalike some foreign notes.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

nanakojohenness:

"Asake don't know how to perform this one de3 ebi like Shatta is a good performer oooo."

barosky_j:

"Why Ghana asake ein dress be one p3 eno be this same dress he wear go wizkid ein show ."

fhkobby:

"you watch God tell me say Ebi poco lee Wey dress like that hm."

etchyfingers:

"Herr this guy... He no go let the money land for ground sef."

accraguy:

"Asake did not even notice him while performing. Man took that one chance."

nhannayaw:

"So meaning he had already showed him love b4 excorting him off stage in de second video."

mazi_chigbogu:

"This will be all fun until Asake will have a show in Ghana but only sent his body double."

sinazosinn:

"Just a bonafide superstar. It’s really his time and he’s owning it. So happy!!!"

Asake ends Lagos show while people were still driving in

Legit.ng reported that Asake, had his concert in Lagos state on Thursday night, December 22, and videos from the event have surfaced on social media.

While netizens have expressed surprise at the massive turnout, there have also been reactions to the number of hours Asake used on stage.

According to the reports, many who are used to late arrivals by Nigerian artists were proved wrong by Asake as he showed up for his Lagos show at 11:37 pm and performed till 12:39 PM.

