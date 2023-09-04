A smart Nigerian man has been hailed on social media for transforming his father's dilapidated house

In an emotional video, he first showed the state of the house his father left behind for his family

However, the end of the video delighted viewers who were in awe over the transformation of the house

A man identified as @robinsonnation333 on TikTok has shared a video showcasing the small house his late father left behind before his passing.

He melted hearts after sharing the remarkable transformation that he achieved through rebuilding the old house.

Man transforms dad's old house Photo credit: @robinsonnation333/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Robinson pays homage to his father's legacy

The hardworking man shared a video of the beautiful big house he turned it into, and netizens applauded him.

"What my father left for us Before he died and what I turn it into. It has been God all this while," he captioned the video.

The touching video served as a testament to Robinson's dedication and gratitude as he honoured his father's memory and created a new chapter for his family.

Reactions as man rebuilds family house

Netizens reacting in the comments section congratulated Robinson and praised him for his action.

Man transforms old-looking house into modern building

Source: Legit.ng