Top Nigerian singer Asake has become a subject of inspiration to many fans on social media

Just recently, a throwback video of the musician acting in a movie resurfaced on the internet

The throwback video of Asake as an actor raised a lot of interesting reactions from netizens on social media

Talented Nigerian singer Asake’s success is now a topic of discussion on social media after an old video of him as an actor reemerged online.

In a video posted on Instagram by @officialhiptv and spotted by Legit.ng, the YBNL crooner was seen acting in a movie before his rise to fame.

Fans react to an old video of Asake in a movie before his fame. Photos: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

The low-quality clip showed the music star, who was very young then, and a female colleague discussing his talent as a traditional dancer in the movie.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Reactions to old video of Asake as an actor before his fame

The throwback video of Asake acting in a movie before he became celebrated worldwide as a musician soon inspired many fans. A number of them acknowledged that he had put in the work before his rise to fame.

Read some of their comments below:

kelvinstark01:

“Apparently no one just comes from anywhere or somewhere and just get blown or successful at once, there must have been a lot of hidden pains, hardwork and consistency.”

Audiospot_:

“He has been striving ‍♂️ y'all can see ....he didn't just come from nowhere to fame , a lot of work was going on before the fame , NOTE .. never give up keep striving, the world will hear you soon.”

sir_richie007:

“Na this same person them say nor fit sing in English so God punish devil, Asake is Gifted.”

iam_oyakhilome:

“Na time e go take but e no mean say e nor go xup……. Believe.”

sax.prophet:

“Another reminder that there’s nothing like “overnight success.”

kiniun_annabi:

“Heaven knows....he's made to be a legend. Congratulations to @asakemusic da Legend ✅ .”

smedgreat:

“Nah, the thing no fit am abeg, na music fit you pass!!!”

omeyoyoyo:

“Greatness is a process Asake.”

Asake teaches fans to dress up like him

Asake recently made headlines for trying to teach fans to dress up like him. The YBNL crooner is known for his unique sense of style, which many have described as high-street fashion.

In a new development, Asake took to his official Instagram page to start a social media challenge to teach people to rock clothes like he does.

The Asake dress-up video was met with a series of funny comments from the singer’s fans. Some of them shared their thoughts on his looks, including his baggy trousers.

Source: Legit.ng