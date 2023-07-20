Lifestyle and fashion content creator, Nkiru, recently shared a video of how much she spent as a wedding guest

The TikToker whose total expenditure amounted to N131,000 tagged the budget as cheap

The video which has since gone viral sparked mixed reactions on social media

Attending a wedding - especially as an asoebi lady - is more often times than not, a costly affair. Everything from fabric purchase to makeup often runs into thousands of naira.

One TikToker's attempt to share how she achieved a cheap wedding guest look has left many people scratching their heads.

Lady spents N131k as wedding guest for Nigerian wedding

Identified as Nkiru (@kikky4life), she posted a video showing how much she spent as a wedding guest, 'proving' that one didn't need to break the bank to attend a wedding.

According to her video, making the dress cost N30,000, the fabric cost N30,000, her ponytail hair was N3,500, tying the gele - N15,000, her makeup was N25,000, and transportation was N27,500.

This brought the total to N131,000.

Social media users react as lady spends N131k as wedding guest

veronicasdaughter:

"Is she joking? 15k for gele? U spent this and u said its the cheaper option? For wedding wey no be my own? Dem go name their first pikin after me."

shennel_davies:

"She’s indirectly showing off jare."

kohreyy:

"You took different types of transportation for 30k..did you go from Lagos to Abuja."

becca.ville:

"Make una softly dey lie for this app na Abeg, shey na plane you fly from Lagos to lagos(30k), gele 15k, okay oooo LINUS mba I see you."

iam_lucialucas:

"Wait she spent 131k for another person wedding and called it cheap edition. Eh God."

1006luxury:

"Shey you Dey whine yourself. Gele and makeup 40k weldone ma. That 40k is the total I am spending with the sowing of the Aso ebi sef."

maaymunah:

"I see someone saying Gele 1k!Like seriously?! You as a gele artist will go do home service and collect 1k! think about it nah! Like we don’t know how much the cost of these services have increased over time in 9ja. Most of you just want to talk for nothing,it’s her money and that’s on period! P.S cheap or expensive is relative !"

sykeclothing_ng:

"My one-month salary."

cruz_wilson10:

"She's obviously joking when she said very affordable ,15k gele on top wentin?na me dey marry?"

yitkyim:

"Cheap in this case has to be related to the elite Nigerians not the majority of us cos why will I wear a 100+k look as a wedding guest?"

