Deborah, the wife of Nollywood actor, Nosa Rex, recently got social media users buzzing with reactions

The ivory beauty who was one of the guests in attendance at Warri Pikin’s wedding donned a daring outfit for the ceremony

Several internet users who saw photos of the look took to the comment section to vote down the style

Actor Nosa Rex’s wife, Deborah got dragged by the fashion police over her asoebi look at a recent event.

Recall that popular Nigerian comedienne, Anita Asuoha who is better known as Warri Pikin held a lavish ceremony for her vow renewal with her husband, Ikechukwu on their 10th wedding anniversary.

Several Nigerian stars turned up in attendance, each rocking a stylish look in the uniform yellow asoebi.

Deborah was one of the asoebi ladies and she was posted up in a fitted and revealing look.

Photos of the asoebi style Credit: @nma_kocha

Source: Instagram

While her fans showered her with compliments over the daring style which featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high openings, others voted down the look.

In the photos posted on her Instagram, she is seen sitting, appearing like one holding her breath with her shoulders raised higher than normal.

Check out the photos below:

Social media users vote down lady's asoebi style for Warri Pikin's wedding vows renewal

roseanyaso:

"There was no need to give her fabric. Her skin is yellow enough to wear to the event."

oluseyebakre:

"You can't wait for your wedding to sew nonsense style."

arewa_opeyemi8:

"Is the red pants for meNibo."

_abebi_:

"Your payint is sha showing."

_atuma:

"She needs to breeeffff."

lauriepoppie:

"If women dress modestly what will happen. Why does everyone expose their body so much?"

omasleek2015:

"Is a no for me."

makkyq:

"Breathe o nobody send you o."

sophy_raymond:

"Let the stomach breath,don't suffocate it,they have responsibility."

