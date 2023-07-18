A young Nigerian man has stirred massive reactions after displaying the things he shipped from China with N50,000

Many people said that the goods he showed were more than the amount he stated in his viral TikTok video

Despite several TikTokers doubting he got the goods for that cheap, the man maintained his N50k stance

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A young Nigerian man into mini importation has made a short video to show people what he got for N50k from China.

Showing a big bale of goods, the man (@timi_perfection) said he got everything for N50,000. Unboxing his goods, there were things like belts and clothes.

Many said that his goods are worth more than N50k. Photo source: @timi_perfection

Source: TikTok

Shipping from China to Nigeria

Many people who watched his video doubted that he got that many things for a relatively small amount.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Those who thought it was possible to get things for that cheap asked him to teach them his importation hacks.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Emmanuel Justina said:

"How naa I don try tire eh no work. help me."

Ayomide kampala said:

"Really? With this exchange rate and shipping??"

adebayotunde705 wondered:

"Shipping fee nko? lol."

He replied:

"All together."

kwin_beauty said:

"This goods is more than 50k."

Godwinmedred said:

"I need to order the same goods please."

user5900340696418 said:

"Una like to sha dea lie for this app."

Bennie said:

"Make Ona small small Dey lie for this app abeg."

Molola_Empire said:

"You people should pls stop misleading newbies, these goods is worth way more than 50k. You don't know the harm you cause by misleading people."

Osas-queen57 said:

"That is a big lie Mr man,how will you buy all these with #50k? Just dey whine yourself.Am an importer too oga."

khaleeeyah said:

"Goods of like 500k if you want people to pay for your importation class just say."

Man revealed how to ship cars from US to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man and an experienced car dealer made a video to answer questions about how people can easily ship their vehicles from the US to Lagos.

Before listing the steps, he (Buy-RIite Autos) told people he had to make a video because many people had been asking him questions about how to ship their cars.

Man shipped container house from China

In other news, a man, Zackary South, showed people the alternative route to owning a home without laying blocks and using cement.

Zackary revealed he imported a container home from China, which took the order three months to arrive.

Source: Legit.ng