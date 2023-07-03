The weekend witnessed a breathtaking display of style and elegance as seven fashionistas embraced the rich cultural heritage of asoebi and redefined the essence of owambe fashion.

Adorned in stunning fabrics, these trendsetters effortlessly captivated onlookers with their impeccable sense of style, showcasing a harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary allure.

Photos of some asoebi styles Credit: @_wandoochocolate_, @stephanie.sngroup, @diamondhunniee

From intricately embellished gowns to intricately tailored ensembles, the asoebi styles unveiled a visual feast that left no doubt - these fashion mavens are the epitome of grace and sophistication, reshaping the landscape of Nigerian fashion one ensemble at a time.

Check out seven looks as compiled by Legit.ng below:

Asoebi look 1: Lady stuns in pink dress

This beautiful lady oozed pure elegance in this gorgeous slanted neckline dress.

The long-sleeved dress featured tulled infused designs around the neckline and the cuffs, giving off an edgy Victorian vibe.

Asoebi look 2: Beautiful lady flaunts curves in corset look

This blue corset dress is one of the few styles spotted online with little or no cleavage action.

Here, this lady strikes a pose in a blue ensemble featuring a strapless corset top over a pencil maxi skirt.

Asoebi look 3: Asoebi lady rocks feather-infused dress

This beautiful lady came through rocking a stunning blue and brown brocade asoebi look.

For her sleeves, she added some razzmatazz with some ostrich feather design.

Asoebi look 4: Lady makes it drip in purple rain

This look is undoubtedly a classic look for the everyday fashionista who loves to flaunt curves.

The mono sleeve dress with a corset bodice featured black applique around the bust and flattered her curves.

Asoebi look 5: Lady dazzles in silk-infused pink dress

This look definitely had heads turning at that event in this beautiful dress.

The mono-sleeve dress featured a sheer-infused silk bodice which more than complemented the pink floral lace fabric.

Asoebi look 6: Curvy lady wows fashion lovers in stylish owambe look

This ivory beauty made sure to flaunt her curves in this beautiful lace-up corset bodice dress.

The Tubo design featured a pleated design around the hips which flattered her sihuoette.

Asoebi look 7: Lady dazzles in yellow dress

This modest yet stylish dress is perfect for ladies who are not big on showing skin.

This slanted neckline dress features intricately embellished long sleeves that gives the dress that elegant vibe.

Check out this styles if you want to slay at that upcoming owambe function!

Source: Legit.ng