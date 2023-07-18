Famous Nigerian skit maker Brain Jotter patted himself on the shoulder for years of hard work as he acquired a multi-million naira house in Lagos

This exciting news created a buzz among fans and admirers, who are thrilled to witness his continued growth and success

Brain Jotter, known for his unique comedic style and ability to connect with audiences, has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry

Popular Nigerian skitmaker Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, best known as Brain Jotter, has joined the list of mansion owners in the country.

A Video circulating online showed the opulent building the talented Youtuber got for himself recently.

Brain Jotter acquires multi-million naira new house Credit: @brainjotter

Source: Instagram

As fans and well-wishers extended their heartfelt congratulations to Brain Jotter on this incredible achievement.

See the video below

Internet users react to Brain Jotter’s Mansion

Congratulations were in order for the skit maker as fans and celebrities took to the comment section to react to the good news.

See below:

kizimege:

"The journey to buying house is long ooooo.... don't envy him, he ve really worked hard.... congratulations."

masty_undisputed:

"I kuku don buy ring light, na camera and crew remain."

royal_keo:

"Billion???Did I just read right abi my eyes dey païn me ni? Congratulations, well deserved."

__sharon.xx:

"Congratulations…consistency is key.Key to house and key to car. So be consistent in whatever you too, and keep working smart."

otp_exclusive:

"Make all of ona sha know say God dey ,this pepper wey ona dey pepper us too much ..na now house ,cars and expensive mansion...okay oooo..na this internet all of us dey ...Lord bless all geniue hustlers."

molayojesu:

"If I no buy ring light or start content with my iPhone X for dugbe market make I know wetin cause am."

fredycj:

"This one Na Hardwork, consistency and grace of God. Congratulations Man."

