An asoebi lady stole the show at a wedding ceremony with her interesting dance moves

In the video, she is seen dancing vigorously with a groomsman while the couple watch on

The video which has since gone viral has sparked mixed reactions on social media

One lady showed up for her friend's wedding looking stylish in her asoebi ensemble but her dance steps seems to have taken the spotlight.

Photos of the asoebi lady dancing Credit: @asoebibella

Source: Instagram

Dressed in a lowcut sweetheart neckline dress which featured a thigh-high opening in the front, the lady pushed her ladylike nature to the side and unveiled some interesting dance moves.

From legwork to sleek waist movements, the asoebi lady had all eyes on her on the dance floor, in a video posted by blogger, @asoebibella.

Watch the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on asooebi lady's dance moves

vatkahkiddies:

"She did not wear her heels from the beginning of the party to the end, she commot shoe dey dance like agbero, dey dance like agbero, very classless gurrrrrllll in Bobo’s voice o."

_kingsley_n:

"No o this too much, when it’s not your wedding even if it’s your wedding… I must leave you there and go home."

kathleenitoroh:

"If she is dancing in those popular and famous musical videos, those of you calling her classless will you do that? That time, it will vibes! La hot! De bomb. Person pikin dey happy dey dance for her friend or sister marriage, you’re busy calling her names. Go and sit down joor! All those bombastic side eyes that cannot dance!"

yosiola__:

"‘Sho no go wear bra o, ko ni wo bra, very classless girl! She go Dey dance like agbero."

1st_ladyella:

"People saying classless, she’s a vibe to me abeg with plenty energy!"

bhoomiee's profile picture

Which one is “dance with finesse” again? Someone can not enjoy herself at a party because she is a lady? I love women that can dance. She Won!"

mz_beoppy:

"Weldone jare better person ,person go invite una con party, una go dey form posh, if everybody dey form posh una go enjoy the party? Heaven knows I don’t like anyhow people in my party, most people sef don’t know when to use the word razz, hian."

ife_diran:

"Shout out to the tailor for keeping those 'girls' strapped in! Ah."

prettyfaze:

"Very classless girl in *bobriskys voice *"

Source: Legit.ng