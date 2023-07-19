Music star Paul Okoye of Psquare has joined the popular celebrities who have reacted to the current economic hardship in the country

Paul linked the economic situation to the trending "Thon" on social media as he described it as 'Shege-A-Thon'

The singer's post comes after price the NNPCL adjusted the pump price of petrol from N539 to N617 per litre

The current economic hardship in Nigeria is a trending topic on and off social media as Nigerians take to different platforms to share their takes

Popular singer Paul Okoye of Psquare, also known as Rudeboy, reacted as the new fuel price increased to N617 per litre across Nigeria.

This comes as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) had on Tuesday, July 18, announced the adjustment of the pump price of petrol from N539 per litre to N617 per litre, adding that it was a response to market realities.

Paul, in a post via his Instastory, linked the current hardship to the trending “Thon” online as he described it as “Shege-A-Thon”.

See his post below:

Netizens react as Paul Okoye says Nigerians are in for "Shege-A-Thon'

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iam_bmodel:

"I no dey hear Tinubu supporters again, all of them don enter house. Nah all of us dey see the shege together. Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba. They thought the man had plan when he was busy arresting CBN governor and signing things into law. This one nah Shege Banza ."

victorvankev1:

"Pro max Shege - a - thon loading."

hajia_sade_makinde:

"Shut the nonsense up ode!"

big_bossdollar:

"baba rest even if make obi enter fuel go still cost dollar go still high all this man call tinubu to fix this country very well mbok we need to allow him rule this country with peace of mind."

nonnidollar:

"This administration will favour una papa and una mama! All of us go see this shege."

shopatcandice_gadgets:

"I am not a supporter or fan of the current president but come on people, the man is not a magician. He needs time."

Iyabo Ojo laments high cost of living

Meanwhile, Iyabo Ojo joined many Nigerians in groaning over the current economic situation in the country.

Iyabo Ojo, in a statement via her Instagram page, reacted to the high cost of living as she expressed concern for the poor.

The mother of two also added that she doesn't want to be stressed by anyone as the cost of living is taking its toll on her.

