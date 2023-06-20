Fans are gearing up in anticipation for a jaw-dropping fashion spectacle as the highly anticipated BBNaija reunion for the 2022 edition kicked off with a bang on June 19, 2023.

As the drama and shocking tea-spilling begins to take center stage, all eyes are undoubtedly going to be on a select group of BBNaija stars whose post-show fashion game in 2022 left fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe.

With their impeccable style choices and trend-setting looks, these sensational stars have consistently pushed the boundaries of fashion, becoming true style icons.

Photos of BBNaija stars, Bella and Beauty Credit: @bellaokagbue, @beautytukura

Source: Instagram

With barely a day into the reunion season, anticipation builds as to what these fashion-forward individuals have in store, with their reunion looks poised to leave an indelible mark on the fashion world, captivating hearts and minds alike.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights five Level Up stars who are most likely to wow fans with their fashion choices.

Check them out below:

1. Bella might bring the soft glam aesthetics

Known by her fanbase as 'Big Bella', the beautiful fashionista has continuously proven to be a style goddess.

Whether in laidback ensembles, swaggy looks or red carpet outfits, trust Bella to slay hard. Thus, it goes without saying that she'd serve some impressive fashion content on the show.

2. Beauty likely to own the space in attention-commanding looks

The ex-beauty queen who stays true to her name by serving fans with beautiful fashion content will most likely not disappoint on the show.

Riding in on her victory at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA), as the Best Dressed in the female category, be sure to get nothing less than glamorous from Beauty on the reunion show.

3. Modella will come through with the stylish wigs

The Level Up star whose time on the show was filled with people questioning her wig choices, appears to have upped her game.

And beyond the interesting wig choices, Modella has proven to be an all-around baddie when it comes to serving looks.

4. Phyna will comes through owning her style

The winner of the Level Up edition, Phyna, has proven she knows her onions when it comes to fashion and style.

For the reunion show, the ex-housemate is most likely to turn up rocking some eye-popping looks.

5. Chichi will comes through in real baddie style

The ex-housemate has proven to be audacious when it comes to her sense of style.

From revealing looks to vibrant hair, Chichi is not afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion.

