Big Brother Naija 2022 fake housemate, Modella, recently got social media users buzzing with reactions

Following their Saturday night party, the housemates spent their Sunday morning touching up their looks ahead of the live show

Modella opted for a braided bun style which featured a frontal that only covered the front part of her hair

Modella Gabriella, the fake housemate who joined the Big Brother Naija Level Up house, seems to be giving people reasons to talk, and it has to do with her hair.

The model got into the house with an interesting hairstyle that got people talking due to the nature of her frontal lace.

The model sported a unique hairstyle. Credit: @apet_modella, @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Sunday morning - after a night of partying - the Level Up housemates got busy with touching up their looks and getting new hairstyles.

However, while people found visual respite from Modella's incredible frontal, she returned with a bang, this time sporting a bun hairstyle.

However, the braided bun wasn't the only attachment in the style, as she added a lace frontal to the look, giving her curly edges in the front half of her hair.

Check it out below:

Social media users react to Modella's frontal

empress_winnie:

"This one done come with durag frontal again."

ibi_fubara:

"Modella Frontella."

lilianekwefi:

"I feel like she should stay away from frontals."

ttluxe.ng2:

"Which kind dramatic frontal is this??"

ego_oyiboooo:

"E no easy to buy frontal oo. I still de save since. When my money complete, it’s over for y’all."

shindycuttie:

"Modella, no be wetin u tell us for stage be this ooo."

lilib_ug:

"God Abeg Cindy walked so modella can fly."

beth_hairs:

"It's like her hairline is really low though."

nmasleek:

"This frontal is not fronting at all."

jennasecret__:

"Why’s she still carrying this frontal just remove the entire thing already!"

bella_ese:

"Make she kuku drag am put for eye."

kanoel_fabrics:

"The hairstyle is very interesting."

Source: Legit.ng