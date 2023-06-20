Photos of a lady in a pearl-embellished dress have gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions

The intricately-designed pearly dress was heavily inspired by Nollywood actress Nancy Isime's 2022 AMVCA look

Several fashion lovers who saw the photos have taken to the comment section to vote down the replication

When it comes to dress recreations, achieving the perfect look can be tricky sometimes.

One lady's replication has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions among internet users.

The recreated version and Nancy Isime in the original design. Credit: @vashtyvain, @nancyisimeofficial

The pearl-embellished outfit featured a sheer infusion and multiple strands of pearls across the bodice of the dress.

The detachable sleeves were also covered in pearls, and the skirt of the dress had a draping in the front, accentuating her curves.

The lady was attempting to replicate a dress rocked by Nollywood star, Nancy Isime, in 2022.

See the photos below:

Social media users vote down style recreation of Nancy Isime's outfit

theladytesia:

"Na only one person talk true for this comment section I’m so confused as to what is going on with this dress. It is almost tacky!"

daughterofsuleymanshah:

"It’s definitely screaming luxury but I’m deaf."

love.enyo:

"No! No! No! There's too much going on with the dress which isn't giving."

mizrikha:

"No nah, very tacky and not uniformed, everything dangling on each other."

brendajerome_exquisite:

"it’s giving end time vibes."

arakenge_:

"I don’t understand this dress!"

petite_bardie:

"Too much, everything is too much."

elle_andyy:

"A very nice ugly dress."

Nancy Isime's 2022 AMVCA dress

Recall in 2022, the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards took place, and the event witnessed several Nollywood stars turning up in glamourous ensembles.

Nancy Isime was one of the stars who shone brightly at the high-profile event.

She donned an ethereal pear-embellished look, leaving fans in awe.

