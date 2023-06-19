Big Brother Titans star, Khosi Twala, paid a visit to Nigeria for the first time since winning the show

The beautiful winner of the first edition of the Titans show took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her dressed in a Benin regalia

Several fans, as well as her colleagues, have taken to the comment section to compliment the traditional look

It goes without saying that when it comes to slaying looks, Khosi Twala does this effortlessly.

The Big Brother Titans season 1 winner, after months of anticipation by fans, paid a visit to Lagos, Nigeria.

Khosi sports traditional Benin ensemble Credit: @bejuin

In a new photo, the South African reality TV star paid homage to her Nigerian fans by rocking a traditional look from the Benin tribe of Edo state.

In the photo, Khosi sported a gorgeous and regal velvet mermaid dress with a floor-length flounce.

Adorned on her hair, neck, and wrists were multiple strands of coral beads. She finished off the look with a cream horsetail hand accessory. Her makeup was also nicely done.

Check out the photo shared on Instagram below:

Social media users gosh over Khosi’s Benin regalia

Many fans and Big Brother stars flooded her comment section with beautiful compliments.

Check out some comments below:

yvonne.godswill:

"You need a Benin name babes, so I’ll call you Etinosa or Efosa."

yayamwanda:

"It’s giving the lion the champion the conqueror is here."

bliss_by_zeezah:

"Can you twinnie ever. you ate it nd left no crumbs."

bella.modela:

"The body is bodying in that dress."

keepingupwithkhositwala:

"The Woman King."

kingtunz_:

"See how you ate that!"

khositwalatea:

"EDO QUEEN WELL REPRESENTED."

