Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Phyna, celebrated her 26th birthday on Friday, June 2

The 2022 Level Up winner took to her Instagram page to share some photos from her birthday shoot

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at all four gorgeous looks sported by the reality TV star

Friday, June 2, was Phyna's birthday and the reality TV star made sure to celebrate in grand style.

The Big Brother Naija ex-housemate who emerged as the winner of the Level Up edition, embodies royalty in her birthday shoot.

From picture-perfect makeup to regal dresses, Phyna left no stone unturned in honour of her 26th birthday.

Check them out below:

Look 1: Phyna stuns in lace dress

For her first look, Phyna took a regal bridal approach, sporting a gorgeous lace dress complete with a veil.

The look which was cinched at the waist with a belt flattered her beautiful silhouette and was designed by CEO Luminee.

Look 2: Phyna glows in red

For her second look, Phyna was a fierce vision to behold in a glowing red dress.

The ballgown look by Tiannah Empire, was designed to look like long shards of red broken mirrors and had Phyna looking a fearless queen.

Look 3: Phyna sports another bridal look

She posted photos of herself in a gorgeous white dress which looked very bridal.

The dress featured intricately embellished sleeves and bodice, and a huge floor-length flounce.

Look 4: Phyna slays in black

And for her final look, the reality TV star came through in a dramatic black dress.

The 'braided' dress featured a neckline with both ends pointing upwards and braided designs pouring downwards into a fringed hemline.

