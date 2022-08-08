On August 6, the housemates of the Big Brother Naija Level Up house grooved at their Saturday Night party

The housemates were supplied with clothes under the urban street style theme, and each housemate rocked it in style

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how the ladies of the house styled their looks and whether it was a hit or miss

It was an eventful night on August 6 as the Big Brother Naija housemates of the Level Up edition partied at their second Saturday Night groove.

The theme of the party was Urban street vibes, and clothes were provided for them. The housemates sported different looks, some rocking it better than others.

The ladies sported Urban street styles. Credit: @tecnomobileng

Source: Instagram

Check out nine ladies below:

1. Modella

The actress and Level Two housemate rocked a black cropped shirt with a pair of thigh-high boots and a camouflage mini skirt.

She paired the look with some sunglasses giving her a sleek and stylish vibe.

2. Phyna

The self-acclaimed hype priestess of Nigeria was a baddie in her edgy ensemble. She sported an off-white beret, a pair of chic sunglasses which accessorised her bracelet and cargo pants look with a vest.

The ladies rocked urban street styles. Credit: @tecnomobileng

Source: Instagram

3. Beauty

The former Miss Nigeria looked like a stunner in her monochrome ensemble. She paired her red pants and crop top with red strappy heels, accessorising with some red framed dark sunglasses.

Sadly, this was her last stylish look before her unceremonious exit from the show.

4. Doyin

The Level 1 housemate styled her outfit perfectly, choosing to turn her oversized shirt into a crop top while wearing a bandeau inside. She paired the two-piece with some crisp white sneakers.

Beauty and Doyin grew a tight bond in the house before the former's unceremonious exit. Credit: @tecnomobileng

Source: Instagram

5. Bella

In what turned out to be proper meme material, Bella did not look her best. As a housemate whose Instagram page boasts of her rocking stylish ensembles, this was not it.

What was supposed to flatter her cute physique did the opposite. The shirt was too big, and while her tying it should have helped, the length and fitting of the skirt dragged the look down badly.

It is safe to say she missed the school girl look by a mile, and the sunglasses made things worse.

6. Chichi

The curvaceous exotic dancer sported a lime green and black tye/dye co-ord. While it flattered her physique, we cannot help but ponder her choice of wig. She most certainly could have done better with her choice of hair.

The ladies of the Level 1 house. Credit: @tecnomobileng

Source: Instagram

7. Allyson

The bald beauty sported a white crop t-shirt underneath a pair of brown dungarees. She accessorised with a white bucket hat and some dark sunglasses. She definitely passed the vibe check.

8. Chomzy

Also rocking the urban street style vibe well was Chomzy. She sported a black graphic shirt which she tied at the back, giving her a cropped look. Chomzy paired the look with blue pants and a pair of white kicks.

9. Diana

The light-skinned beauty came through with the slay in a pair of see-through shimmer pants and paired the look with a button shirt which she rocked in off-shoulder style. Perhaps for a touch of Parisian style, Diana opted for a black leather cap.

Ladies of Leve 1 house.

Source: Instagram

The second Saturday certainly featured some buzzworthy looks.

Source: Legit.ng