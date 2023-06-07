A video of a little girl at a salon getting her hair fixed has sparked mixed reactions on social media

In the video, the young girl was in tears as the frontal wig was getting fixed on her head, and the adults around tried to pacify her

The video has sparked a series of interesting reactions on social media as netizens argued whether it was alright or not

The Nigerian social media space appears to be divided over a video that went viral of a little girl getting a frontal wig fixed on her head.

In the video posted on Instagram by @correctbae and spotted by Legit.ng, the child was seen being held by an adult at a salon as they attached the artificial hair to her head.

Video of a little girl in tears while fixing frontal wig causes a stir. Photos: @correctbae

Source: Instagram

The clip also showed the little girl crying hard, apparently over the hair that was getting done, and the adults around tried to sing for her to get her pacified.

The young girl had a frontal wig fitted on her head with swoops of ‘baby hairs’ on her forehead.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the video below:

Video of frontal wig on baby girl raises mixed reactions on social media

The video of the young girl with a fixed wig soon went viral online and sparked different reactions. While some netizens condemned it and said kids should be kids, others said that a frontal wig is painless, unlike the braided hairstyles they used to do as children.

Read some of the comments below:

ris_hairline:

“If person talk now, them go say when you born your own make you do am anyhow you like….. wetin be this!!”

Mayokunfeld:

“What kind of nonsense is this. Why can't we let kids be kids?”

iamthatemi:

“Let’s kids be kids, yen yen yen. We grew up doing attachment and telephone wire etc, those things will ache and make us cry for days give us headache sev. These wigs are more comfortable, the glues are children safe and they can remove the wigs anytime and sleep comfortably, wake up tomorrow and wear it again. When you were doing telephone wire who was shouting let kids be kids.”

mamush19:

“This is too much. She is in pains”

theolaideowolabi:

“I don't understand, what is this all in the name of Beauty,honestly some women do not deserve to be mothers, I blame the father of this child as well because no one can do this to my child, Let children be children Please, Wigs are uncomfortable but adults can still bear it, I locked my hair because if the discomfort I felt from wearing wigs, imagine how the child feels. E stop e nau.”

im_aduragbemi:

“Even if my 7 years old is 15, I won't still try this on her.”

adunnie_adunnie:

“MENT!!!!Me adult sef i no like anything on my head.”

Young man plaits girl's hair with great skill

A young Nigerian man, @luckygold63, who makes hair, made a video to show how he worked on a little girl's hair with much care.

He revealed that her mother employed his service, and he settled down on the kid's hair. According to him, he had some challenges when he started.

The stylist stated that the hair was not initially giving him what he wanted. After dedicating more attention to it, the result of his session came out beautiful.

Source: Legit.ng