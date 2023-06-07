A Nigerian man has sent social media into a frenzy with the manner in which he made his relocation

Making the migration with his wife and three children, the man was captured with many luggage

His luggage caught the eyes of social media users who made funny remarks about it, with some saying he has no plans of returning soon

While it is not eye-catching for Nigerians to migrate to Europe and other foreign countries, a man's own with his family has caused an uproar online.

This is due to the many luggage he made the relocation with as seen in a photo making the rounds on social media.

He relocated with many luggage. Photo Credit: @gistloversblog.mediahouse

GLB blog on Instagram shared the family photo showing when they landed at Heathrow airport in the UK and wrote:

"This japa get weight oooo This one na better see you in ten years time.

"Congratulations."

Apart from the many luggage, the man was seen with his wife and three kids.

Reactions trail his many luggage

@amadiens said:

"When some of them reach there, them go begin praise and support Tinubu say he dey work well..."

@simply_toyen said:

"When for your mind you are saying bye bye to your father land, but you know wan tell people."

@tuwakayode said:

"This one na see you in the next life , you won't blame them, the country is almost gone. I pray Tinubu restores it for the rest of us, especially those who have nowhere else to go."

@pat4me said:

"They’ve got 3 kids including themselves I don’t see anything wrong in this. They need things to support them until they can balance into the new system."

@silifa_ said:

"This was me 2017 alone coming to America and it paid off, coz those food stuff lasted 2yrs ohhh ogbono, crayfish, dry iru, dry fish, egusi, golden morn plus Palm oil and ground nut, mke sure u chatter this in ur japa kit n thank me ltr. Coz u can't afford to ship dem easily, buying again no be joke..."

