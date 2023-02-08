A video showing a hardworking Nigerian man plaiting a girl's hair with rapt attention has got many praising him

The man revealed that even though making the kid's hair was quite a challenge, he was able to go through with it

Nigerians were impressed by the result of his hard work in styling the girl's hair as they thronged his comment section with praises

A young Nigerian man, @luckygold63, who makes hair has made a video to show how he worked on a little girl's hair with much care.

He revealed that her mother employed his service and he settled down on the kid's hair. According to him, he had some challenges when he started.

The man weaved his fingers through her hair like a pro. Photo source: @luckygold63

Source: TikTok

Man styled girl's hair

The stylist stated that the hair was not initially giving him what he wanted. After dedicating more attention to it, the result of his session came out beautiful.

Many ladies who reacted to his video said he did a great job as the plaiting made the little girl gorgeous.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

StreetThinker said:

"You’re good at air braids."

MomentsWithNessa said:

"Lmaoo look at her mother with Dunlop slippers."

StitchVirginHair said:

"Beautiful and no gel or edge control."

JahLeeyah_Kalonji said:

"You did a great job. It looks tight though."

Ade said:

"Your voice resemble this guy voice on this app that use to say kanipe I was at the scene."

MCXLA said:

"Your talented."

Lizzy Ozomu 224 said:

"Abeg u go dey make our baby hair."

successbrave said:

"If I get u as boyfriend ehhn."

The man replied:

"Haaa you no go Dey pay for hair."

Another talented boy made lady's hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing a young boy who works as a hairstylist impressed a lot of TikTokers.

The impressive video of the talented stylist was posted on the platform on Thursday, December 12, by a user known as Diamond.

The short clip, lasting just seconds, captures the boy carefully weaving the hair of a beautiful young lady.

Source: Legit.ng