A video shared on social media shows the moment a lady shivered from cold after entering Bobrisky's house

In the trending clip going viral on TikTok, the lady approached the crossdresser and begged him to turn off his air conditioner

Fortunately, Bobrisky was kind enough to give the lady his jacket to wear to protect herself from cold

A beautiful Nigerian lady who visited Bobrisky's house had a tough stay at his residence.

A video shared on TikTok captured the young woman breathing heavily as she complained bitterly about his air conditioner.

Woman complains after visiting Bobrisky's house Photo credit: @mediagist/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The lady insisted that she could no longer stay with the cold and begged the crossdresser to turn off the air conditioner.

However, Bobrisky insisted that he couldn't turn it off, as he didn't want to start sweating due to so much heat.

Social media reactions

@eniola3445 asked:

"Wetin my aunty find reach bob house?"

@alexsander_cage said:

"And the woman is drop dead so beautiful."

@happiness_hour said:

"How did you get this kind of sweet voice. Abi them change your vocals because me wey be girl dey talk like agbero."

@charlied2633 added:

"I have anaemia and hyperthyroidism that's how I feel everyday of the year even in summer in UK."

@datgrlrhihannah247 added:

"Hi mummy I have been looking 4 u 4 the past two years. I love u soo much mum."

@iiadeii1 reacted:

"She act like my grandma she be like what is this one that you’re saying."

Watch the video below:

