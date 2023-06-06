Two sisters were over the moon when they learned that their mum had a baby boy and their reaction was captured on Instagram

The video showed the girls running to the hospital eager to find out the sex of the newborn

They were ecstatic when they discovered that they had a little brother and they jumped on the floor with happiness

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A heartwarming video of two sisters’ priceless reaction when they met their baby brother for the first time has warmed hearts.

The video, posted by @pubity, showed the girls sprinting to the hospital with anticipation and curiosity to see the new addition to their family.

Little sister reaction on finding out the gender of the child. Photo credit: @pubity Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

On finding out

They were overjoyed when they learned that their mum had given birth to a boy and they couldn’t contain their excitement as they fell on the floor and held their mouth in astonishment.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As of the time of publishing the report the video has gathered 70,000 likes with more than 2000 comments on Instagram.

Find the Instagram video here

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@katcej15 reacted:

"What does the onesie say, I can't make it out?! The big sisters are so sweet, it's their joy of having a baby brother for me!"

@gigithala said:

"He's THEIR baby now."

@sandy4285 commented:

"Such a beautiful family! From what I see you are doing an amazing job with your parenting skills! Congratulations on the birth of your Son This family and I'm sure many more) give me hope for the future generations!"

@bethsolinstudio also commented:

"I remember crying when I saw my baby brother. I was so happy to meet him and terrified my parents. Would like him better than my babies too."

Funny mother shows little girl a clip of her crying, baby's reaction goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an oyibo mother decided to show her little girl her exact facial expression whenever she was crying in video.

The little girl who watched the clip appeared glued to it but not just that, it was obvious that so many things where going on through her mind as she watched the video.

Some social media users who watched the video has described the expression on her face as deep concern and pity for herself while others translated it that it was a way of telling her mother that this was a joke taken too far.

Source: Legit.ng