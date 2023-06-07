Singer Ayra Starr is working on a new music project titled Alone which is expected to be on the airwaves soon

She recently sampled the new project during an Instagram live chat with her fans and followers

However, netizens reacted to Ayra Starr's rare facial look without her makeup, as many claimed she looked different

Mavin songster Ayra Starr, also known as Sabi Girl, has left many talking over a video of her sampling her new song, Alone.

In the video, Ayra Starr was seen with a young man, her brother, in a studio as she happily vibed to her new project.

The Sabi Girl was, however, without makeup on, which saw some netizens sharing different takes on her facial look.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Ayra Starr without makup

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many expressed surprise after seeing Ayra Starr's face without makeup for the first time.

See their comments below:

michjosh47:

"Nah makeup Dey make this girl fine, let’s say the truth."

tedz_barry:

"I no even recognize am."

_lexdgreat:

"My own na sey... Everything she touch or do dey enter ❤️.

stf_xaint_:

"This girl no even fine at all."

_thanee:

"Be like Ayra rent don expire, banger on banger!"

bigsuccey:

"Who is this boy they don snatc my baby ooh ."

4ktsavage__:

"So that’s why she left me at home For the studio ‍♀️."

drixyp2355:

"If nah upcoming artist sing this , them go say nah rubbish wetin be this nah ."

tessys_queen:

"See why too much make up no good."

dy_berryy:

"She looks far different ."

dannyfhundz129:

"@ayrastarr head be like trustwallet shield."

songwalmart__:

"Is that my Ayra starr fr ‍♂️."

Rick Ross gushes about Ayra Starr

American rapper, Rick Ross, gushing about Nigerian music youngster Ayra Starr has caused a buzz on social media, Legit.ng reported.

In the video, Rick Ross, who made a special shoutout to the Mavin signee, said he would love to meet her when he next visits Nigeria.

Holding a Bumbu cognac in the viral clip, Rick made a toast to Ayra Starr, adding that they would celebrate like bosses whenever they meet.

