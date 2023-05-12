A recent interview by young Nigerian singer Ayra Starr where she spoke about how she felt when she found that her song was one of Barack Obama's favourite tunes in 2022 trends

Ayra Starr recently revealed that she had prayed for it and had faith that her song would make it to Barack Obama's music playlist, and when the list dropped, she was overjoyed

The Mavin's record label artist was one of the 25 esteemed global music stars whose music made the former U.S president's favourite songs of 2022

Young Nigerian singer Ayra Starr recently revealed how much she wanted to make Barack Obama's favourite music playlist of 2022.

During an interview with an American outlet, Ayra Starr shared that she had prayed to God just a night before to help her make the Barack Obama music playlist.

Ayra Starr recently shared how she reacted when she found out she was on Barack Obama's list of favourite songs for 2022. Photo credit: @ayrastarr/@barackobama

Source: Instagram

And the next day, when the list came out, she was in the bathroom when she got a message from a friend telling her she had made the list which left her in tatters, and she was so happy that God answered her prayers.

Burna Boy's Last Last and Rema's Calm Down were the other Afrobeat songs that made Obama's list, alongside Ayra Starr's 'Rush'.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch Ayra Starr's interview sharing how she felt when she found out, she was Obama's 2022 playlist:

See how netizens reacted to Ayra Starr's revelation about making Obama's music playlist

@symplybarbz:

"Hmmmmmmmmm you told God you wanted to be on Barack Obama’s list… wow."

@rejoice_johnson22:

"Lol Sabi girl Dey lieee."

@precious___andrew:

"Hmmm okay God please I want to be in Elon musk's payroll."

@ama_diva:

"But y are y’all shouting it’s a lie, is it yur prayer or where yu there wen she ws prayer.. mtcheu."

@officialhelenaoweh:

"Nd Daniel regha get mind call her upcoming artist."

@am_chimezie:

"What's so special in been in Obama's list though?... dem dey give money?"

@goldcoast1_:

"Lies of the heart ‍♂️."

@pharrellblessing2:

"Stop the CAP. You pray to be on Obama list kpai you there."

@teefahh_:

"Just say you were thrilled and move on. Sabi girl, why the need to lie."

@osaz.gizzy:

"Sabi girl no be you for lie this kind one na."

Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Rema, make Barack Obama’s list of favourite songs in 2022

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting The former United States of America president, Barack Obama, has gotten fans excited with his annual list of favourite songs.

Taking to his official social media pages, the ex-president dropped his list of favourite songs from 2022 and some Nigerian musicians were included.

The list showed that Grammy-winning Nigerian star Burna Boy, and MAVIN musicians, Ayra Starr and Rema, were included.

Source: Legit.ng