American rapper Rick Ross in a trending video on social media, made a special shoutout to Mavin signee Ayra Starr

Rick Ross, in the video, also hinted about coming to Nigeria soon as he added that he and the Sabi Girl would celebrate like bosses

The trending video has, however, caused a buzz among Nigerian netizens as many dropped different comments

A trending video of popular American rapper, Rick Ross gushing about Nigerian music youngster Ayra Starr has caused a buzz on social media.

In the video, Rick Ross, who made a special shoutout to the Mavin signee, said he would love to meet her when next he visits Nigerian.

Rick Ross makes a toast to Ayra starr. Credit: @ayrastarr @richforever

Source: Instagram

Holding a Bumbu cognac in the viral clip, Rick made a toast to Ayra Starr, adding that they would celebrate like bosses whenever they meet.

In his words:

“I wanna take it all the way to Nigeria, to a superstar, beautiful the one and only Ayra Starr. Ama make a toast to Ayra Starr, Nigeria, when I come over there, we gonna celebrate like bosses.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Rick Ross' video about Ayra Starr

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

lord_danny4:

"Told y’all Wizkid get one charm like that anytime he featured all this female artists gbam Dey don blow be that ."

bobbyayo2:

"No come Nigeria now o fuel scarce oh ."

djmagicbeatz:

"I could remember when he said, he can’t sign a female artist because he’s surely gonna knack am."

chris_burnley12:

"She Dey enter baba eye ooo."

mightygramofficial:

"Baba wan chop our sabi girl ."

giemanii:

"Alaye no take her anywhere she no dey complain she need your link up nah you just decide ru**ish ."

Ayra Starr gushes as her song makes Obama's playlist

Ayra Starr revealed how much she wanted to make Barack Obama's favourite music playlist of 2022, Legit.ng reported.

During an interview with an American outlet, Ayra Starr shared that she had prayed to God just a night before to help her make the Barack Obama music playlist.

And the next day, when the list came out, she was in the bathroom when she got a message from a friend telling her she had made the list which left her in tatters, and she was so happy that God answered her prayers.

