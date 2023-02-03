Nigerian singer Ayra Starr is doing surprisingly well for a newbie who just took the industry by storm

The Sabi Girl's hit single Rush is on its way to breaking a record as it now has over 80 million views on YouTube

Ayra shared the good news in an emotional post as she thanked her ever supportive fans

The fact that a lot of Nigerians swear Ayra Starr did magic with her hit single Rush has finally reflected in her views.

The Don Jazzy Mavins signee took to Twitter to announce to Nigerians that Rush has gathered 81 million views on YouTube.

Ayra Starr's Rush hits almost 100m views on YouTube

Source: Instagram

An emotional Ayra thanked her fans as she expressed how grateful she is for the remarkable feat.

"Rush has 81 million views on YouTube , thank you so so much , I’m super grateful."

View the tweet below:

Nigerians celebrate with Ayra Starr

@EliteQwin:

"Sabi girl is doing well ❣️"

@StixOto:

"Some of us dey reason if you go run Rush remix soon?"

@kashoyee:

"it might just surpass 100m before the year ends."

@ayoohamzat:

"Trust me I’m responsible for more than 40 million of those view."

@ee_mannyy:

"Lol I did tweet a while back about how Rush was Ayra Star’s best production, yet. 81 million views is quite insane. Some A listers in the US don’t even get these numbers. Insane body of work."

@VanDorsey99:

"Congratulations love."

@BrianAngapi:

"When a song is good it deserves the support. RUSH is a good song.. Congratulations to you."

@PierreFortune2:

"Na so we take rush the video."

@BallyReuben:

"We dey rush you."

Rema’s Calm Down breaks record, becomes most viewed video in the history of Afrobeat

Popular Nigerian singer Rema made Nigerians proud yet again with one of his hit singles Calm Down.

Calm Down has made global history on YouTube as the most viewed video in the history of Afrobeat as a genre.

With 355 million views, Rema's single displaced Ckay's Love Nwantiti to achieve the commendable feat.

The singer shared a post on Instagram to celebrate the milestone as fans, colleagues, and record label boss Don Jazzy congratulated him.

Source: Legit.ng