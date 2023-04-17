Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim, attended the premiere of Netflix's Queen Charlotte

The event, which took place in Cape Town, South Africa, saw several stars turn up in Victorian ensembles

Erica opted for a pink feathery dress that left fashion fans divided on the outfit choice

Erica Nlewedim has been trending on social media following her choice of outfit for the premiere of Netflix's Queen Charlotte.

The series is a continuation of the Bridgerton story, and for the premiere, the dress code was Victorian age.

Photos of Erica. Credit: @ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

Erica, however, opted for a more daring look which left tongues wagging on social media.

Rather than donning a Victorian dress, she went for a skin-bearing feather dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The pink ensemble comprised a headwrap, and the gown featured a halter neck design with some major cutouts around the sides of the midriff.

She finished off the look with white gloves and a micro mini purse.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Social media users react to Erica's feather dress

The photos left social media users buzzing with mixed reactions. A lot of people trolled the star's outfit choice.

Check out some comments below:

nifeemmi:

"The hand socks reminds me of when I Dey do teenage choreography for church."

bxmpe:

"Lady featherington."

ashabilovee:

"Erica and rubbish outfit."

glambyadu:

"It’s giving colored tissue paper."

itisugochukwu:

"How many native fowls did you keel to make this masquerade outfit."

herhighnessatina:

"Erica is my girl but this dress is a no. There are positions in the palace from Queen downwards, I don’t know why this stylist chose to keep Erica outside the palace with this outfit."

uchechiii__:

"This outfit didnt give, it took."

mzzdeima:

"Everything is wrong with this dress."

zainab.ayoo:

"It's given chicken vibes, just remaining for you to fly with your feathers my dear."

just_ikee:

"But make we no lie sha, that clothe no be am, she suppose arrest her stylist."

everythingmayowa:

"Let’s be honest Erica Stylist definitely has some beef with her, your haters are closer than you."

Other fans applauded the dress

jessibrown56:

The dress is beautiful. Something different from the norm, it doesn't look bad in my eyes o."

onome_sparkle:

"Tbh, Her outfit was lovely and eye catching, But was unsuitable for the occasion. It’s supposed to be all regal and modest. The exposure around the chest area was excessive. There’s a difference between knowing how to dress and knowing how to dress appropriately for an occasion."

rosemaryegbuna:

"Leave Erica Abeg. Her beautiful smile has made up for whatever it is that she is wearing. A smile can make a simple outfit look sophisticated."

cb_aesthetics__:

"Y’all are pained sha..cause I don’t see anything wrong in this outfit..she looks absolutely beautiful."

What I ordered versus what I got: Businesswoman Ehi ends up in undersize dress

Ehizogie Ogbebor was left speechless when she tried on the dress she had commissioned a tailor to make for her.

But this was not due to how perfectly done the dress was but the opposite.

The businesswoman had commissioned a tailor to recreate a gorgeous green dress, but hers in ash colour. However, when Ehi tried on the dress, every plan she had to slay in the dress fell through.

Source: Legit.ng