A community in Ebonyi state has been thrown into deep sorrow following the death of their traditional ruler

This is as unknown gunmen invaded the Umuihe community, Akaeze in the Ivo LGA of Ebonyi state, and killed their monarch, HRH Umazi Ibo Ubani

The spokesperson of the Ebonyi state police command, DSP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the development and shared further details

Residents of the Umuihe autonomous community, Akaeze, in the Ivo local government area of Ebonyi state, have been devastated following the murder of their traditional ruler, HRH Umazi Ibo Ubani, by suspected gunmen.

Tragedy struck in Ebonyi state as gunmen's attack claimed the life of a popular traditional ruler. Police take swift action. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Gunmen storm Ebonyi community, kill monarch

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the gunmen invaded the community on Friday, May 3, and shot sporadically into the air. This created created tension in the area as the people scampered for safety.

Reacting, the Coordinator of Akaeze Development Centre, Chinasa Okorie, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Sunday, May 5.

As reported by The Guardian, Okorie described the monarch in his 60s, as a "bold, fearless and intelligent man. He added that that the community, the local government and the state, would greatly miss his wealth of experience.

“This is a great loss to the community and Akaeze at large,” Okorie stated.

Okorie said only security agencies can know the cause of the incident and those behind it.

Police react to murder of monarch in Ebonyi

Reacting, the state police public relations officer, DSP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the unfortunate incident. He disclosed that policemen were after the assailants.

“Immediately we got a distress call on the incident, we swung into action and the assailants have already left the scene by the time our men moved to the scene but we are trailing the assailants.”

Gunmen kill Taraba traditional ruler

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Taraba traditional ruler, Alhaji Abdulmutalib Jankada of Sansani chiefdom in the Gassol local government area of the state, had been shot dead.

It was said that his palace was attacked by some gunmen on Thursday evening, April 18, who shot him dead. Witnesses said the attackers had stormed the town on motorcycles and went straight into the palace to gun down the traditional ruler, who was suspected to be their target.

The monarch was severely shot in his room, where he was sitting when the gunmen invaded. His phones were also said to have been seized on their arrival.

