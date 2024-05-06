Actress Deby Oscar rocked an elegant orange dress for her wedding to her groom Uche Hector in a beautiful ceremony

The outfit held her stomach tightly and the effect was evident in her back as it pushed up her skin

She and her husband glowed in their attire but some netizens were not happy with how the outfit grabbed her body

Nollywood actress Deby Oscar looked gorgeous as she wore a classy orange dress as she tied the nuptial knot with her husband Uche Hector.

Deby Oscar looks gorgeous in her tight wedding dress. Image credit: @_avidstudio

Source: Instagram

Her outfit was tight on her and it hugged her stomach and back in a way that pushed up her skin. She combined it with an orange 'gele', silver earrings, and a necklace that complemented her beauty.

The groom wore a shirt and trousers which he combined with a red cap and orange coral beads that gave him a royal look.

Some netizens expressed dissatisfaction with the bride's outfit as they wondered why she wore such a tight dress that discomforted her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Check out Deby Oscar and her husband's attire in the video below:

Reactions trail Deby Oscar's outfit

Some social media users have reacted to Deby Oscar's outfit. See some of the reactions below:

@toriz_amanso:

"The back view isn’t viewing at all. It is like it’s bent and squeezing life out of her back. No offense."

@thc_rtw:

"It’s not the fault of the designer. It’s the fault of the person that wore her the dress. Why do you think some brides fly their designers in? If you no sabi loop corset dress, you go spoil designer work.

@emazino_themua:

"You all talking about her back, calm down. She lost a lot of weight and has loose skin. So, its not out of place for it to look that way. You all just need to chill sometimes."

@highteeworld_ebitcouture';

"What is wrong with that back? Who laced it?"

2pholarphresh:

'They don shrink all the cholesterol wey dey her body."

@therealmrsjones1509:

"So, all the people that dressed her including bridesmaids, camera people, and even hubby couldn’t at least say something."

@fabulous_kassi:

"Just imagine. Did she have back breast? This dress is not good na.'

@dbowrah:

"The back. Nah. How is she breathing?"

@bint_bawa:

"Una for cut the back sha.'

Deby Oscar and Uche rock Igbo attire

Legit.ng earlier reported that Deby has mesmerised her fans with the lovely pre-wedding photoshoot she released with her fiancé.

Both of them wore Igbo traditional attire as they created videos and pictures in a village setting.

Deby wore a short red wrapper around her waist and a small piece of the same material around her chest.

Source: Legit.ng