A bridesmaid was a cynosure of eyes at a wedding as she wore a beautiful outfit and frontal wig hairstyle

Her makeup was not excessive and her silver earrings complemented her dress, which had a slit on its front

Many people showered praises on the lady for her decent outfit and remarkable dance steps at the event

A bridesmaid turned heads as she wore a lilac purple dress that covered all the sensitive parts of her body.

The hands of her attire rested on her arms and had a slit on its front, giving it a stylish look. She rocked a lace frontal wig and silver earrings, which made her look like a diva.

When it was time to display her dancing talent, the bridesmaid delivered as she gave some energetic dance moves that wowed the audience.

Some netizens complimented her for dressing decently as they praised her interesting dance steps.

Watch the video of the bridesmaid below:

Netizens hail the bridesmaid

Many social media users have commented on the outfit and dance steps of the bridesmaid. See some of the reactions below:

@tosinikhile:

"Dance steps, dress all decent."

@sarahdairo:

"Give it up for the videographer."

@ria.designs_seam:

"The leg works/dance steps, facial expression and the decent look, I will give her 10/10."

@temmysheedah:

"I love her spirit and smile. But am I the only one seeing that woman giving bombastic side eye?"

@yoyoheartsss:

"I watched this video happily an unhealthy amount of times. I love it!"

@extraordinaryadejoke:

"The bride must be proud of her. I just keep worrying how I am going to disgrace my friend if asked to dance. I can only hype."

@booskhi:

"Why do they always wear slippers though?"

@wiffyeva:

"Decent and a vibe. I love her."

@teewaiabod1:

"Na her dressing I like pass no be to open bosom like fool, and still dey jump like didirin up and down."

