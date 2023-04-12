A video of a man rocking the popular Big Red Boots by MSCHF, has gone viral on social media

In the now-trending clip, the man is seen in a red and white jacket with a pair of shorts sagging low, paired with the boots

Many people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to troll the swaggy fashionista

Other Nigerians spotted with the famous boots are singer Ayra Starr, and influencer, Eni Adeoluwa

The release of the famous footwear by American art collective brand MSCHF, tagged the 'Big Red Boots' may have been met with mixed reactions, but it appears a lot of people love it.

One video currently trending on social media shows a young man flaunting his swaggy ensemble, which featured the famous red footwear.

In the video, he pairs a red and white varsity jacket with some distressed shorts over the chunky red boots.

Entrepreneur reports that the boots debuted online in February at $350 (N161,154) and sold out within minutes.

However, the boots are currently on sale for $600 (276,264) on StockX.

Check out the video of the swaggy fashionista below:

Social media users share thoughts as man rocks MSCHF boots

mizkimoraprecious:

"This shoe go too suffer for this country."

cici_funmixx:

"Imagine being in a bad mood and your guy shows up like this."

_ibiere:

"I’m patiently waiting for the Aba made ones to come out so that I can be able to afford it."

perepina_1:

"Shoe be like Elephantiasis."

___ifedolapo:

"And I prayed to God not to let this shoe enter Nigeria oh."

highoffnie_:

"Walking red flag."

thequeenlizie:

"See as the shoe just dey bend. Ahh God. Una fit spoil something for this naija."

whatsupwithtoolz:

"No be everybody this shoe Dey fit , pull up your pants bro and the red is too much Abeg."

Astro Boots: Nigerian style influencer Eni Adeoluwa shares 9 ways he styled popular MSCHF footwear

American Art Collective, MSCHF, may have received trolling over their latest footwear design, Big Red Boots, but it has done nothing to stop it from trending.

Joining the list of Astro Boots owners is Nigerian influencer, Eni Adeoluwa.

The beauty and fashion content creator shared photos of himself rocking the eccentric footwear in a wide range of outfits. And it is interesting how well the boots went with each look!

Singer Ayra Starr gives streetstyle take on viral N276k 'Astro boots'

Earlier on, Ayra Starr also copped for herself a piece of the MSCHF footwear.

The Mavin artiste shared new photos - and no, she did not wear a micro mini skirt in them.

The singer gave a classic Gen Z take on streetwear fashion in her swaggy garb in the new Instagram uploads. She sported a red face cap and a cropped blue jacket over a black 'hot person at work' t-shirt.

For her bottoms, she tucked in her pair of combat pants into the viral 'Big Red Boots' by MSCHF, also known as Astro Boots.

