Destiny Etiko recently got social media users buzzing with reactions over her choice of outfit for an event

The Nollywood 'drama doll' attended an entertainment show dressed in a cutout maxi gown with a short curly wig

Several fashion lovers who saw the video voted down the look and trolled the actress over her sense of style

Self-proclaimed 'drama doll' of Nollywood, Destiny Etiko, continues to slay in her own way, regardless of how bothered some fashion lovers get.

The Nollywood actress recently got dragged after turning up for an entertainment show in a revealing dress.

The thin-strap maxi gown featured cutouts in the front, showing off some cleavage and her navel.

In the video posted on her Instagram page, the actress was seen dancing as a friend sprayed her with some money.

Social media users react to Destiny Etiko's look

While the actress turned off her comment section for the post, the video was reposted by blogger Tosin Silverdam, and got several people talking.

Check out some comments below:

theonlypinks:

"Honestly she looks like Zicsaloma in that gown, especially the hair."

evelyn____xx"

"A long straight black hair would have been better with that dress at least. Long dress, very short hair, doesn’t really rhyme in this case."

yenukumee:

"People should leave this girl alone. We all can’t know how to dress! Live and let’s live."

bella__charming:

"She does not know how to dress at all, she like aba pass anything."

richezgold_offical:

"I this point I will say that destiny is a type that doesn’t like people’s opinion let’s leave her with her doings !! If you get problems unfollow her if not appreciate her the way she is."

pretty_pat_:

"I love her oh but her dress code is a no for me."

s.p.e.c.i.a.l___:

"Looks like a beach wear to me which is not suitable for the occasion. You can correct me if I’m wrong."

eseoghene954:

Honestly destiny no sabi dress. The body Dey but her sense of dressing is just wack. Na only Uche mbunabo movie she Dey dress well."

"Dey dress like Spiderman": Reactions as Destiny Etiko sports latex catsuit in new video

When it comes to Nigerian stars who always get people talking due to their sense of style, Destiny Etiko often times tops that list - and not always for good reasons.

The Nollywood actress recently got social media buzzing after she posted a video of herself, with her curvaceous body on display.

In the video, which captures the back view of the actress’ hourglass figure, she is seen walking away as the camera follows her behind.

