Interior designer, Ehizogie Ogbebor, has become the latest to be disappointed by a tailor over a dress

The businesswoman took to her Instagram page to share a video of the dress she got and a photo of what she wanted

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share varying opinions

Ehizogie Ogbebor was left speechless when she tried on the dress she had commissioned a tailor to make for her.

But this was not due to how perfectly done the dress was but the opposite.

The businesswoman had commissioned a tailor to recreate a gorgeous green dress, but hers in ash colour.

Photos of Ehi in the dress she got and a photo of the original design. Credit: @ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel

However, when Ehi tried on the dress, every plan she had to slay in the dress fell through.

Not only was the dress extremely several sizes too small for her, but the detailing on the dress was also poorly executed.

She posted a video of a dress alongside a photo of the original design she had wanted.

Social media users debate over businesswoman Ehi's dress order

While some people believed the tailor did her best to recreate the design and blamed her for not going for fitting, there were those who thought otherwise.

yabathriftstore_bale:

"The tailor even tried honestly. Just need small adjustment or maybe they used old measurement. No need for all these fuss abeg."

missdeeclothing:

"The kind of customer I pray daily not to come across. A normal fitting issue and Sis is making it seem as if the tailor committed a crime! After replicating the style beautifully. Some will create drama and drag you into it no matter how pure your intentions are to satisfy them."

komieallen:

"It’s obviously tight and needs adjustment..but the Taylor has tried to recreate the style."

sholly_tosho:

"The tailor tried abeg. It just need a little adjustment. If the person had gone for fitting, the tailor would have adjusted it."

Verified:

"The sewing and design is very tacky and giving low budget please, make una Dey talk truth if una see am, even if they fix it to her size it still will not look like the picture on the left, what’s all that cheap stones on the neck and why are the print on the chest bigger than the one in the picture on the left? Where is the high shoulder?? Y’all stop saying the Taylor tried; stop supporting nonsense. Imagine paying so much money hoping to get what’s on the left and they bring you what’s on the right; even if it’s your perfect size. Do people pay fashion designer to do a work that’s fair or a Perfect job. Until e reach your turn."

audrehy_:

"Everybody in the comments saying “The tailor tried, the tailor tried” yen yen yen…was she paid to try? Cos I’m sure that lady with all the finances she has wouldn’t go for a roadside tailor…it’s only Nigerians that are comfortable paying for services and not getting their money’s worth."

modesinuola:

“Little adjustment“ for cloth that isn’t zipping! Come on now! It was not for free so I’m assuming she’s well within her right to be upset and post it."

ask.dehrine:

"You didn’t go for fittings ma… It’s when you do FITTINGS you will see all these mistakes and it Will be corrected instantly."

mz_barbss:

"The lower part, she got it perfectly but that upper part ain’t lapping.. It’s not even about measurements .. The pleats or what is it called is missing.."

daviesangel_:

"All of you saying “tailor tried” may tailor “tried” for you when it’s your turn."

theblvckstallion:

“The tailor tried” was she paid to try? The error is too much."

wuracoker:

"The overall finishing was poor, with visible stitches, uneven hems, and substandard detailing."

