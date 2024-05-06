Adeniji Adele under bridge has been identified as a hotspot for illegal settlements, posing sanitation and security challenges in Lagos state

As part of its efforts to fight crime in the state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's government has sent a notice to occupants of the shanties there

Nigerians have reacted differently as the commissioner for environment disclosed that the enforcement begins on Monday, May 6, 2024

The Lagos state government, led by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed it would remove over 100 shanties at Adeniji Adele under the bridge beginning from Monday, May 6, 2024.

Lagos govt to clear 100 shanties, asks occupants to vacate

The state commissioner for the environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known in shared on his X page on Sunday, May 5.

According to him, the removal is coming after the expiration of a 48-hour notice served on all occupants of the shanties to move with their belongings.

The commissioner, therefore, advised all the occupants of the shanties “in their interest, to voluntarily move out with their belongings before the commencement of the enforcement operations on Monday.”

Reason for the demolition of Lagos shanties

According to Wahab, this exercise is part of the commitment of the state government to reclaim all ungoverned spaces that dot the Lagos landscape, Daily Trust reported.

“Apart from the unsanitary conditions of residents in the shanties, it also serves as a hiding place for criminals and points for peddling hard drugs and substances which is injurious to the wellbeing of law-abiding residents,” he added.

Nigerians react as LASG moves to destroy shanties

The move by the Lagos state government has generated mixed reactions on X. Legit.ng captured some of them below.

@Pweshiouz13 tweeted:

"Operation clean Lagos."

@crownstarkp tweeted:

"Rich don't know tribe."

@obirule25 tweeted:

"I hope the government Jide Sanwo-Olu will make provision for an alternative decent accommodation for the affected? This is how it's done in Europe."

Lagos to relocate displaced squatters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos state government had disclosed its plans to relocate more than half of the busted squatters to their home states.

The government noted that allowing their stay in the state without any trajectory or survival means would pose a major security risk to the community.

The authority apprehended 450 squatters, of whom 371 pleaded to be helped with transportation back to their states of birth.

