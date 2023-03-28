Erica, a former contestant on the popular Nigerian reality TV show BBNaija, turned heads at Tina Turner's show in the UK with her fashion statement

The reality TV star opted for a flirty Lanre DaSilva dress, which garnered compliments from fans and attendees at the event

In other BBNaija news, Mercy Eke sported a pair of Louboutin boots while on her Paris trip

Big Brother Naija star, Erica Nlewedim, is one Nigerian celebrity who is not afraid to own her womanhood in ultra-feminine looks.

While on her trip to the UK, the ivory beauty blessed fans with some new photos in which she showed off some skin!

Photos of Erica. Credit: @ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

Erica, who was among the music lovers in attendance at music legend Tina Turner's show, came through in metallic glam.

She sported a print bustier paired with a mini skirt - a design put together by Nigerian designer, Lanre DaSilva.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Check out the photos below:

Fans compliment Erica's chic look in new photos

damielebe:

"A metallic babe!"

lanredasilvaajayi:

"Absolutely Gorgeous."

annettechiomajeci:

"Beauty at its peak."

sarahudoka:

"Erica the standard."

elitesforerica:

"Real life barbie."

Mercy Eke's Parisian fashion statement: N500k Louboutin boots paired with stylish ensemble

Mercy Eke continues to prove that she is a boss in her own right when it comes to slaying in luxury fashion.

The Big Brother Naija star, who is currently in Paris, France, shared some photos of her in a chic ensemble. The Pepper Dem winner sported a striped ensemble and accessorised with some sleek sunnies.

She glammed her feet with some gorgeous Louboutin boots that are anything but cheap! With Mercy, money is not a problem when it comes to achieving stylish looks.

BBTitans fashion: 7 times finalist Yvonne served major style goals in all black

Yvonne, the last female Nigerian housemate on the ongoing Big Brother Titans show, has been turning heads with her impressive sense of style. Legit.ng spotlights her fashion sense.

From her time before joining the show to her latest appearances, Yvonne has proven to be a fashionista to watch.

In this listicle, we have compiled seven of Yvonne's best black ensembles, showcasing her versatility and bold fashion choices.

Source: Legit.ng